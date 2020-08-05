Meghan Markle turned 39 on Tuesday. The royal family commemorated her birthday with special messages. However, she is not the only member of the royal family who celebrates her special day on August 4.

Hello magazine brings to light that the Duchess of Sussex shares her birthday with an important and notable member of the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born on August 4, 1900. She was King George VI's late wife, who also happens to be Prince Harry's great-grandmother.

The Queen Mother was a prominent member of British nobility and was viewed as the matriarch of the British royal family. The royal lived to be 101 and passed away in March 2002. She witnessed her daughter reign as a British monarch for nearly half a century.

Meanwhile, Meghan received wishes from all the royals. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, took to their social media accounts to send out some warm wishes to the duchess, who is now living in Los Angeles. Meghan is believed to have celebrated her birthday privately with husband Prince Harry, son Archie, and mother Doria Ragland in their new home.

In related news, Meghan's favourite London-based bakery celebrated her birthday in a special way. The Luminary Bakery marked the occasion with a never-before-seen photograph of the duchess.

The bakery's official Instagram account shared a candid picture of Meghan with one of the Luminary graduates Monica. The picture is from her visit in October 2019, during the opening of the confectioner's second store in Camden.

The bakery shared that they are celebrating the royal mother's birthday by partnering with Campaign for Female Education.

"Today, we're partnering with @camfed to celebrate #womenempoweringwomen and say a very #HappyBirthdayMeghan, who has championed the work of both our organisations! To celebrate, one of our Luminary grads, Monica who is based in London, will be joining Tisiyenji, in Zambia from @camfed to bake cakes "together" from across the globe to honour The Duchess of Sussex's birthday & celebrate ALL women through their beautiful bakes. Join along in our stories to see these amazing women & their cakes!⠀

This picture is of Monica meeting Meghan when she came to help us officially open our second bakery in Camden last year," reads the caption on the post.

The connection between Luminary Bakery and Meghan goes back further. The bakeshop featured in September issue of British Vogue which was guest-edited by the duchess, according to Hello