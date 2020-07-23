Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling "cooped up" while self-isolating with husband Prince Harry and son Archie at Tyler Perry's $18m mansion in Los Angeles, and wants to step out of the sprawling house for her 39th birthday celebrations.

Meghan Markle thinks that a change of scenery would be nice on her upcoming birthday on August 4, and she is considering Montecito, outside of Santa Barbara, for a low-key celebration amid coronavirus pandemic, a source told Daily Mail.

The insider said that her guest list will only include her closest friends, including television personality Oprah Winfrey who herself lives in Santa Barbara. Her friends will be reportedly asked to get a fast-tracked test for novel coronavirus before attending the soiree.

"Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key. She said she doesn't want to come across as being careless and irresponsible," the friend noted.

The former American actress along with Prince Harry and Archie moved to Los Angeles in March after quitting as a senior member of the British royal family. The family has been staying in the posh neighbourhood of Beverly Ridge, at a sprawling mansion of Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry, who is apparently out of town.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have only been spotted a handful of times in public, most of them being visits to local charities to contribute to coronavirus relief efforts. They were most recently seen leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, and have also participated in a number of virtual engagements.

The "Suits" alum had a low-key celebration for her last birthday as well, as it came only a few months after she welcomed her first child. She marked her special day by spending quality time with her family at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

Westminster Abbey would not ring its bells for the duchess's birthday this year, as the gesture is only reserved for the senior members of the royal family, a position which Meghan and Harry left earlier this year. A spokesman for the Abbey said: "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."