Meghan Markle reportedly feels bitterness towards the British royals because she could not convince them to follow her way in modernising the monarchy.

Royal author Angela Levin has always been vocal about her dislike for the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. She often shares her criticism against their decision to leave their royal duties.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, she said the former "Suits" star "feels enormous bitterness" because she was not able to modernise the monarchy according to her liking. She claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to prove that their way is the best way.

Levin made the statement when asked to comment on news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the U.K. in September. She said, "I've thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them."

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" added, "When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who's interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials. They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way."

Levin pointed out that Meghan Markle especially "doesn't like losing, she likes to win."

The royal biographer then shared her hope that she could be wrong about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they allegedly give the impression that "they don't want to be royals yet they're hanging on to their titles very, very tightly."

Levin continued, "When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don't actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them?" She also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to show "how awful" the royals are through their Oprah interview and with his upcoming memoir.