Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not reunite with Queen Elizabeth II nor make a big deal about their visit to the U.K. in September.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they will visit charities close to their heart when they travel to the country. There will be no reunion taking place with the British royals because they do not want to make a fuss about their visit.

Royal expert Russell Myers said the couple will not bring their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. He said it is also unlikely that they will reunite with the British royals because they want to focus on their humanitarian commitments and would want to avoid public attention.

"They want to have all the focus on the charities. That's probably why we won't get them, you know, back with the Fab Four, William and Kate, and their families," Myers told Australian talk show "Today Extra" adding, "They don't want to create a fanfare."

He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to avoid attracting negative publicity like the one that came with their visit to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There were speculations that their presence could overshadow the moment and the celebrant, Queen Elizabeth II.

Myers explained, "They will be keeping a low profile over this side of the pond because they don't tend to do that when they're over in the states."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start their U.K. tour with an appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the duchess will give a speech as one of the counsellors of the organisation.

Then they will head to Dusseldorf, Germany, to attend a preview event of the Invictus Games 2023. They will return to London to attend the WellChild Awards, where the duke is patron.

They have a busy schedule which may not give them time to reunite with royal relatives. But there are speculations that they might see Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 5 because she will be back in Windsor by then from her summer break in Balmoral.

Myers said Queen Elizabeth II will be at Windsor Castle to welcome U.K.'s new prime minister and bid farewell to Boris Johnson. However, it is said that the 86-year-old has been advised by doctors to stay put because of her health, so it is unlikely that she will meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.