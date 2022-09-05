Meghan Markle is being accused of sacrificing Prince Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles, amid reports that she plans to share even more damaging revelations about the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly threatened to reveal more royal secrets in her cover interview for The Cut. She told the magazine that she did not sign any NDA (non-disclosure agreement) so she can say whatever she wants. But when pressed by the interviewer on why she has not done so yet, she admitted that she is still "healing."

But her revelation certainly took on a different meaning for some, including a friend of the Prince of Wales. The pal warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk being "frozen out" by the future king with their constant attacks on the royal family.

The friend told The Daily Beast that Prince Charles "adores" his son and "would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted." It is said that the 73-year-old had considered seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they are in the U.K. this week for some charity visits.

But Meghan Markle is believed to be making it difficult for any meetings to happen. The pal continued, "Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry's book, but if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets, and telling interviewers, 'I haven't signed anything, I can say anything I want,' then it's not surprising they are being frozen out."

In her interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex also seemed to hint at the status of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Charles. She said, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

This remark has reportedly hurt the Prince of Wales, especially after he spent time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie and Lilibet, during the Platinum Jubilee in June. It is "incredibly difficult on a personal level" and is made more difficult because he "cannot [publicly] defend himself."