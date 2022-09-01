Meghan Markle shocked royal followers when she reportedly accidentally revealed in an interview that Prince Harry and Prince Charles no longer have a relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about her relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., in an interview with The Cut magazine. In it, she blamed toxic tabloid culture for her estrangement from the former Hollywood lighting director.

But it was her statement about the Duke of Sussex "losing" his own father, the Prince of Wales, that caught people's attention the most. She said, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

The remark led people to believe that Prince Harry is also estranged from Prince Charles. According to royal writer Russell Myers, Meghan Markle's comment may have been the "final nail in the coffin" for their relationship with the royal family.

He told Sky News Australia that her remark is "really quite damaging." He pointed out that she "has come for an awful lot of criticism about this article [interview]."

However, those close to the Duchess of Sussex have come forward to clarify her statement. Omid Scobie, the co-author of "Finding Freedom," said she meant the loss of her own father, Thomas Sr.

He explained, "There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father. Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his."

However, the remarks may have already done their damage. A source close to Prince Charles told Entertainment Tonight that he is "saddened" because he "loves both of his sons." Another royal insider commented that they are "not aware that Harry has broken up with his father."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first opened up about the status of their relationship with the royals after Megxit in their Oprah interview. They talked about how Prince Charles refused to answer his phone calls. The Duke of Sussex also said his father cut him off financially so they had to make deals with Spotify and Netflix for money.