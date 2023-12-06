Meghan Markle stirred speculations that she subtly sent King Charles III a message amid the race row controversy brought by Omid Scobie's book in her choice of jewellery to wear while out in Santa Barbara, California on Monday, December 4.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in workout gear and wearing an array of luxuries including Princess Diana's watch and a Bentley & Skinner diamond tennis bracelet. The bracelet, which features ninety-two round brilliant-cut diamonds and believed to be worth at least £4,900, was a gift from His Majesty on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

She last wore the bracelet during a hike with friends in May when she opted not to attend her father-in-law's coronation in London. On Monday, she wore the piece of jewellery along with her Cartier Love Bracelet, which had many speculating that it was either a subtle show of support for King Charles III or that she was mocking him.

"Is she offering him an 'olive branch'? Or is she mocking him..." one commented on photos posted on X of Meghan Markle wearing the bracelet.

Another chimed in: "Support! More like rubbing his face in it! This is a paid pap walk of a narcissist!"

A third wrote: "She's mocking him, just like she did with the titles." One more added: "She's mocking him. Like her brother said, she will never stop until KC does something to stop her."

Another user claimed: "It's an absolute 'Eff you!' 2 the King! Dressed like the absolute slob she is, in stained clothes covered in lint, defiantly marching around and sporting the expensive, dressy bracelet he gave her, that doesn't match the outfit. Funny how the photographer knows to get that shot..."

Meanwhile, there were those who accused the former "Suits" star of staging the paparazzi photos. One claimed that she called "Backgrid to take a photo of her - while he lifts up her Ozempic arm to show her jewelry. So they can zoom in and focus that she's wearing a bracelet King Charles once gave her".

A second wrote: "And like clockwork, here comes a regularly scheduled #BackgridMeghan Papwalk. It's so predictable it's boring!!"

Another commented: "I bet she called the paps ahead of time. You know she wore that watch out on purpose! Called 'em to get people talking."

Meghan Markle was photographed in Santa Barbara following the release of Scobie's book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" on November 28. The controversial book shared a series of claims against senior royal family members including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Dutch version of the book especially alleged that His Majesty and the Princess of Wales were the "racist" royals who raised concerns about Prince Archie's complexion ahead of his birth. Scobie said the duchess mentioned their names in private letters she sent to the monarch.

But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to this day have not named the alleged "racist" royals they referred to in their March 2021 Oprah interview. Like the rest of the royal family, they have also not commented on Scobie's book.

It is unclear how the author managed to get this information contained in the letters that are believed to be only accessible to King Charles III. He has also since denied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contributed to his book and that he was responsible for the leak of the monarch and Kate Middleton's names in the Dutch copy. He reasoned that he never submitted a book with their names on it and shared that U.K. laws likewise prevented him from revealing the names of the alleged "racist" royals in the original version.