Meghan Markle talked about how the pandemic will shape her unborn daughter's future in her pre-recorded speech for Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex missed out on the concert held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 2. She recorded her speech beforehand, which along with the taped event, aired Saturday night, May 8.

In her speech, the royal highlighted the importance of gender equity and how women have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She talked about the importance of providing support to future leaders as she shared her hope for her daughter to grow up in that supportive environment.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," Meghan Markle said in the middle of her speech.

"When we think of her, we think of all the other families around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow," she added.

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”



Meghan Markle also touched on the purpose of the VAX Live concert, which is to raise funds for the equal global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The event also urges private sectors and governments around the world to donate vaccines to countries in need and price them fairly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their baby daughter in the summer. She looks like she is about to give birth any time soon from the looks of her pregnant belly in her recorded speech for the VAX Live concert speech.