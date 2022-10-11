Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman refuted claims made by author Valentine Low that Meghan Markle wanted to become famous in the U.K. although she confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex shares a similarity with Beyoncé.

In his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," the royal biographer cited a palace source who claimed that the former "Suits" star "thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the U.K." upon marrying Prince Harry. But she allegedly could not handle all the rules that came with being part of the British Royal Family.

The insider said as quoted by Page Six, "Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough." This is reportedly why she abandoned her royal duties.

However, Honigman contested the source saying they do not show in Meghan Markle's stars. She called the claims in Low's book "confusing" because they do not support the Duchess of Sussex's astrological details.

She confirms that Meghan Markle and Beyoncé share similarities in that they were both "destined from birth to make their money thanks to their fabulous looks." But this is where their similarities end.

Honigman told the Daily Star that the singer was born under the Leo sign whereas the actress is in "stark contrast" under Cancer, which "is the sign of home and the family."

She explained, "For Meghan's fiery planet Mars to be in domestic Cancer tells us that her deepest ambition was to be a wife and a mother. Furthermore, her Mars is in the twelfth house, which governs dreams and emotions. She's only ever wanted to be emotionally fulfilled."

Honigman told the publication that Meghan Markle "considers social status to be meaningless." This is "why she was able to give up a royal title so easily."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only served as working royals for over a year before they announced their departure from royal life in 2020. They have since launched their own non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and now live in California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Suffice to say, the Duchess of Sussex achieved becoming a wife and mother as Honigman predicted.