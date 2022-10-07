The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly made Prince Harry feel homesick and confused about whether he should go back to his royal duties or stay in California with Meghan Markle and their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in the funeral events in the U.K. in September. They joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle, and were present at the vigil over her coffin at Westminster Hall. They also attended the state funeral for Her Majesty on Sept. 19.

It was the most time they spent with the British royals, albeit at such a challenging time, since they left their royal duties in 2020. The ceremony surrounding Her Majesty's death reportedly deeply affected Prince Harry, and an unnamed source told Star magazine in its October 10 issue, "It resonated the importance of family and duty for Harry."

Now he reportedly finds himself caught between choosing King Charles III and Meghan Markle, who allegedly wants nothing more to do with the British royals. The same source said of the Duchess of Sussex: "She's made that crystal clear" that she wants "nothing more than to continue building their new life in Montecito, California" with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

According to the insider, King Charles III is willing to take Prince Harry "back into the fold" under the condition that there should be "qno more drama." This allegedly means no more memoir, which has reportedly made his father "on edge."

Meghan Markle reportedly considers the tome as a way "to get the truth out there about the royals - the good, the bad, and the ugly." But the Duke of Sussex is believed to be stalling amid reports that he wants to make changes following Queen Elizabeth II's death and his father becoming king.

The source claimed that Prince Harry cannot seem to decide what is best at the moment regarding his own life and his relationship with the royals. He is "so stuck in the middle" because "in many ways, he feels obligated to serve the people, but there's no way he'd give up his marriage to Meghan."

However, there is no confirmation yet on when Prince Harry's memoir will come out. He has also not personally expressed his desire to return to his royal duties after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. For now, reports of that nature are all coming from unverified sources.