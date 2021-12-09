Kate Middleton reportedly tried to patch things up between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry with the help of Meghan Markle. However, her initial attempts to get in touch with the duchess were futile.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge sent notes and gifts after Lilibet's birth to try "to build a relationship." A source told US Weekly that "The Firm" also told staff to "reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit."

American journalist Kinsey Schofield reacted to these claims and said the mum-of-three "kind of aggressively reached out to Meghan." She also noted reports saying that the royal's efforts "were denied." The ToDiFordaily host admitted that it does not surprise her to hear about "sweet" Kate Middleton reaching out to her sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Christopher Andersen, author of "William and Kate: A Royal Love Story," agreed with Schofield's description of Kate Middleton. He called her a "very kind person." He said, "I mean you always get this from people who have encountered her, worked with her, know her, she's kind and she gets a bum rap as being a kind of a cold fish."

The American author thought that perhaps Kate Middleton tried to reach out to Meghan Markle as one mother to another. He pointed out that some people find the mum-of-three to be "so controlled." So much so, that she only has "this little tight group of people around her, maybe a half dozen people at the most. But she tried to connect with the former "Suits" star because they are, after all, sisters-in-law.

"She doesn't let people in that much but I think when Lili was born she could connect with Meghan in that way as well," Andersen explained adding that "unfortunately nobody in the royal family has met" the young royal just yet.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were reportedly never that close and the reason they are "not speaking is because of the rift" between Princes William and Harry. The brothers have rarely spoken to each other over the last year and their "animosity" toward one another has "spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly."