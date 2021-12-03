Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be willing to set aside their alleged rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the spirit of Christmas and especially for the sake of Archie and Lilibet.

In an exclusive interview with OK! magazine, royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have in store for Christmas for the family. She said it is tradition for the couple to give gifts to family members, especially to the children.

The author of "William and Harry: Brothers In Arms" assured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will also receive presents despite rumours of an alleged rift between the two families.

"Yes, of course," Nicholl said when asked if Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 6 months, will receive Christmas gifts. "They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews," she added.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II 'feeling far better'; ready to host Christmas at Sandringham

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would have to mail the presents as they have no way to personally hand them to the siblings. It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royals for Christmas at Sandringham. They have reportedly made their intentions known that they would not be flying to the U.K. for the reunion.

"There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now," a source said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. Queen Elizabeth II is said to be saddened that they could not join the gathering at her Norfolk home as it is the first Christmas without Prince Philip. She had reportedly also "hoped they would want to be with her."

Royal watchers believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. for Christmas could help mend their rift with the royals. It would reportedly also be good for Queen Elizabeth II to see her family reunited and for her to finally personally see her great-granddaughter Lilibet.