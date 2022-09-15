Meghan Markle is being accused of bringing a microphone to the walkabout with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle over the weekend. Netizens pointed out a suspicious-looking crease under her dress that could allegedly be a mic pack.

The claims came after photos from the walkabout were released online, including from the official Twitter page of Buckingham Palace. All dressed in black, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised mourners gathered outside the castle when they joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to look at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II and talk to the crowd.

It was indeed a remarkable moment to see the "Fab Four" back together again. But suspicions still lingered that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to make money out of Queen Elizabeth II's death for their Netflix deal.

Read more Meghan Markle praised for bravery after walkabout with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Over at Twitter, netizens accused the former "Suits" star of carrying a mic pack under her dress because of the square-shaped crease that appeared on her waist.

One user pointed out the shape in a since-deleted tweet lifted by Page Six, "I can't believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral."

"What is Meghan hiding under her dress?" another user wrote, to which one commented, "The shoulder stain looks like it came from someone's hugging her. The waist outline sure looks like a mic pack. Shame on her. Can they not wand her to look for metal?"

Is Meghan markle wearing a mic to use the queens death for her Netflix reality show? and her legs 🤮🤮🤮🤮#cancelnetflix #MeghanMarkleIsALiar #MeghanMarkleIsAGrifter #HarryisaTraitor pic.twitter.com/XtSN01SwM2 — CiciTee (@CiciTee1) September 11, 2022

However, others defended Meghan Markle from the allegations. One nurse believes that she could be wearing "a blood sugar monitor that's worn next to the skin 24/7." The nurse explained, "Many are that exact shape. Pregnancy in early 40s can often cause hypoglycemia for a few years afterwards." The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her daughter, Lilibet, on June 4, 2021.

Obviously! But when you have children in your early 40s late 30s - it can cause hypoglycemia afterwards!! Some x’s for yrs. I’ve witnessed it numerous times in my 30 years of nursing. Other option is to wear on bicep. But that = more gossip — ElleOhElle!! (@lumberjacks86) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, others shrugged off the shape as a crease on her dress. A source close to Meghan Markle also rubbished the claims she brought a microphone to secretly record the walkabout for Netflix. The source called the accusations "insane and actually damaging to her" and said, "Of course, she was not wearing a mic."