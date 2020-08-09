Meghan Markle made a personal call to fans and thanked them for setting up a social media campaign to fund Camfed. It is a non-profit organisation that works to eradicate poverty in Africa through girls' education and empowerment.

A fan set up the #InspiredByMeghan campaign on their Twitter account, @freepeeper, and the campaign has now raised close to $80,000. Many fans and supporters of the Duchess of Sussex donated and shared the hashtag ahead of her birthday on August 4. The campaign is open for people to donate till Prince Harry's birthday on Sept. 15.

The Twitter users were first contacted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team to thank them for the support of Camfed ahead of Meghan's 39th birthday. On Twitter, they said, in part: "Their representative was lovely. I was excited we'd made it onto their radar. That was enough for me."

But, on Wednesday, Meghan Markle personally called to thank them. "She said their team heard about the fundraiser and flagged it for her. She and Harry were very touched. She asked me to pass on a big 'Thank you' to everyone.

"I was thrilled to have the opportunity to tell her that their humanitarian work informed and inspired our fundraisers. She asked how much we'd raised, and I told her close to $80k (latest update). She said that was amazing. She was so gracious and humble," they tweeted.

"I told her that they have a lot of support out there. She thanked me. She said she felt it."

"But the purpose of her call, and she said this a couple times, was to express gratitude to all of YOU for supporting them, for the fundraisers, and for your birthday wishes," they said, adding that they promised to pass the message along on social media to all those who took part in the #InspiredByMeghan campaign.

