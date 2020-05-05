A royal expert has denied the speculations that Meghan Markle is planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog "The Tig" and move into a competition with "Goop" founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

Leslie Carroll, who documented Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance in her 2018 book "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," has told Fox News that philanthropy will continue to be Meghan's focus even as a non-working royal of the British royal family. The royal author said that it is unlikely the Duchess of Sussex will relaunch "The Tig," her blog which was shut down in 2017 ahead of her marriage with the British prince in May 2018.

This comes after royal expert Myka Meier spoke about a possible new version of Meghan's lifestyle blog "The Tig," which covered fashion, beauty, food, and travel, in an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast. "I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon," Meier added.

Carroll said: "I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig... I really think that's coming." However, she believes that any potential rivalry between Meghan and Paltrow should be ruled out, as the "Suits" alum's content will be quite different from Goop even if she launches a new blog.

"My intuition tells me that if Meghan were to launch a new blog, she will not choose to compete with Gwyneth at all in the Goop marketplace of pricey scented candles and questionable self-care," Carroll added.

She also noted that though Meghan was a "lifestyle blogger before she met and married Harry, she has always been about philanthropy, as well as her focus on the empowerment of women and girls."

Carroll also believes that relaunch of The Tig will benefit "Meghan-haters," who "consistently wish her nothing but the worst and inevitably impugn the most pecuniary motives to the duchess."

"It may play straight into the hands of those who have always thought that Meghan only married Harry in the first place as an act of self-aggrandisement, to elevate her own brand," she said.