Looks like Meghan Markle is ready to be back with a bang. A royal insider claimed in a new podcast that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to revive her successful lifestyle blog, The Tig. By doing so, the 38-year-old will be in competition with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

Royal expert Myka Meier has claimed that the former "Suits" star is working on bringing back her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Prior to her royal wedding with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle covered food, travel, fashion and beauty in her blog.

"I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram," said Meier, while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast last week.

"I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig ... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon," he added.

The mother-of-one shut down her blog in 2017. Even Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is on very similar lines. Meghan could rake in millions of dollars by relaunching her blog.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family in January. In their statement, they revealed that they want to carve out a life of their own as "financially independent royals." They stepped down officially on March 31.

Harry and Meghan have been tight-lipped about their plans to earn money. They announced the name of their new charitable venture after they formally stepped down as senior royals. The Archewell foundation replaces the couple's Sussex Royal brand. They have plans to create a website for their new charity under the Archewell Foundation.