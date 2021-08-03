Meghan Markle posted a street challenge to the public, in a resurfaced 33rd birthday gift request that involves Archewell Foundation's mantra of showing compassion and kindness.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained mum on her birthday wishes ahead of her 40th birthday on Wednesday. But she had previously made a specific request on her now-defunct lifestyle blog "The Tig," in which she urged people to be kind and find their happiness.

In the post obtained by the Mirror, she started off by telling her followers that she is "33 years old today" and that she is happy. She shared that she can "say that so plainly because, well...it takes time."

The former "Suits" star then shared her birthday wishes as she wrote, "So for my birthday, here's what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself."

"I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them...and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness," she continued, adding that she did the same "and it never felt so good."

Meghan Markle ran her blog for nearly three years during the time when she was a series regular on the TV series, where she played the character of Rachel Zane for seven seasons. She reportedly named her blog after her favourite red wine. In it, she often wrote about her travels, favorite foods, and about health and wellbeing.

She had to close the website in 2017 when she started dating Prince Harry. In her closing post, she thanked her readers for making her "days brighter" and for filling them "with so much joy." She also made a parting challenge for them to "keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'"

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough," she wrote in closing.

As for her 40th birthday, it is said that Meghan Markle wants a "low-key" party organised by celebrity events planner Colin Cowie. She plans to celebrate with close friends and family, which would include her mum Doria Ragland, at the Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana.