Tom Bower shares his thoughts on the relationship between Meghan Markle and her family and says her career and marriage to Prince Harry definitely changed her.

The royal biographer said his book, out next year, will "tell the truth" about who the Duchess of Sussex is. It will reveal what she was like during her younger years and after she landed the role of Rachel Zane in the hit series "Suits." He said he has been doing research and watching interviews of her family to get an insight into her pre-Hollywood life.

Talking about Meghan Markle's relationship with her father Thomas Markle Sr, the 75-year-old British writer called it "odd" because they "had a very different relationship growing up, they were really very close." He said that "she was really family-orientated when she was younger."

However, that reportedly changed and she "seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him." Bower also talked about the former actress' ex-husband Trevor Engleson, whom she was with for nine years. He had reportedly told Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," that she made him feel "like a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe" after their divorce.

"The whole situation is odd, and it's all the more strange considering how Meghan was in her younger years. From what I can see, she became a completely different person when her career began taking off, when she joined [US drama] 'Suits' and when she began dating Harry," Bower told Closer magazine.

"...Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off. She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person," he added.

Bower, who also wrote the 2018 book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," said the Duchess of Sussex "needs to stop the men from her past" from spilling her dirty secrets. He cited her father Thomas, who he believes is "keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her."

"But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.." the royal writer continued. "So if she wants this to stop, she needs to communicate. It's what should have been done years ago; Meghan should have communicated with her father, in person or over the phone. She seems to be hoping he'll just go away, but he won't!"

Bower also warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against alienating their families for the sake of their children, Archie and Lilibet. He said the couple will eventually realise that they have made a "poisonous choice" and one that will "cause more damage to them in the future when their children grow up with no family around them."