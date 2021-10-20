Thomas Markle is speaking up against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his latest TV interview, in which he said that he could sue them in order to see his grandchildren.

The former Hollywood lighting director has yet to see Archie and Lilibet and has been estranged from his daughter since before the Royal Wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex has cut him off after he staged paparazzi shots ahead of the wedding and lied about it. Speaking about his relationship with the former "Suits" star, he said it is "selfish" of her to forbid him to see his grandkids.

"I'd love to see my grandchildren. People have suggested in California I could sue to see my grandkids," Thomas said in an interview on Good Morning Britain adding, "But I think if I did that I'd be doing the same thing Meghan and Harry are doing."

He explained that he did not want to include his grandkids in their situation since he wants to see them "with friendly parents and friendship all around." He said he does not "want hostile parents" when seeing Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 4 months, so he will wait and not sue.

Thomas shared his hope that someday he and Meghan Markle can patch things up between them and that "she'll start talking" to him.

"This is way too childish, this is kind of silly. It's time to talk with each other, we're family. The kids are going to grow up without knowing they have two families," he said adding, "This is more than just me and my daughter now — this is me, my daughter, her husband, and two babies. So it's time to do something. To talk."

In the same interview, Thomas also slammed Prince Harry and called him "shameful" for what he is doing to Queen Elizabeth II. He accused the 37-year old of abandoning his grandmother and the British people.

"I think Harry has abandoned the Queen, his grandmother, the royal family, the British people, and the Army. He's abandoned them all. All he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighborhood... I don't know if it's much of a life for him either. It doesn't make sense," he said.

Thomas even suggested that what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing now are all for the sake of money. He said the Duke of Sussex's memoir "can't be anything but cruel and insult" to Queen Elizabeth II. He also claimed that his daughter changed "once she hooked up with Harry."