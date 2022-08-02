An author has claimed that Meghan Markle had problems with her dress during her wedding to Prince Harry because the military escort she had allegedly been rude to declined to help her.

The Royal Wedding on May 19, 2018, was watched by millions globally. People saw the Duchess of Sussex arrive at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor looking elegant and beautiful in her Givenchy bridal gown.

As she stepped out of her car, the train of her veil got twisted in the vehicle. She had to look back and ask for assistance. A palace staff member and dress designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy rushed to her aid.

However, a military man was supposed to help her too. Speaking on an episode of Mirror's "Pod Save the Queen" podcast, Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," spoke of an incident that happened a day before the royal wedding. He said Meghan Markle had a rehearsal and was allegedly rude to the army officer assigned to help her.

"A military man told me an extraordinary story about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that glorious day in 2018. You see her get out of the car unaccompanied and she has problems with the train of her dress and the army officer doesn't step forward to help her," he said.

Videos of the wedding showed two uniformed men. One is standing to the side while another opened the door for the duchess. Bower claimed that the military man did not help the former "Suits" star with her dress because she was allegedly "very rude to him" during the rehearsal, "so he thought 'well I'm not going to help you today.'"

The author admitted that he did not get this story about Meghan Markle directly from the military escort. Instead, a fellow officer explained what had happened. He called it unfortunate timing that he just learned of this now so the story did not come out in his book. However, it is unclear if the man Bower referred to was actually assigned to help the duchess during the wedding.