Meghan Markle won't be flying to the United Kingdom with her husband Prince Harry later this month for Princess Diana's statue unveiling at Kensington Palace.

A recent report claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was considering putting a pause on her maternity leave to attend the event scheduled for July 1st, what would have been her late mother-in-law's 60th birthday. The report quoted a source saying that the 39-year-old doesn't want her husband to attend the event alone knowing how "hard" it was for him at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April where several of his relatives allegedly "refused to talk to him or even make eye contact."

However, a source close to the Sussexes dismissed the report that Meghan was ever planning to fly to London for the unveiling, leaving behind her two-year-old son Archie and two-week old daughter Lilibet Diana in California. The insider told the Daily Mirror: "Meghan is not going to travel. She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

ITV Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson also denied the previous report, tweeting: "Meghan will not fly to the UK to join Harry for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana on July 1st, a source confirmed after a US website claimed she would be attending."

However, the fresh reports have confirmed that Harry will be returning to his homeland for the unveiling of the statue, which is his last joint project with his brother Prince William. The Duke will have to travel to the UK at least a week ahead of the event due to the coronavirus restrictions, just like he did during his grandfather's funeral.

The 36-year-old will be required to produce a negative COVID test before he arrives in the UK, and two more when he is in the country. He may have to quarantined at his Frogmore Cottage home for 10 days like his last visit, after which he was allowed to attend Philip's funeral upon producing a negative test.

Harry and William, who have been planning on unveiling the statue since 2017- the year they marked the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, will reportedly be making separate speeches at the unveiling.

The statue is being installed at the palace's Sunken Garden, which is believed to be the Princess of Wales' favourite spot on the grounds. The spot, where a plinth has been raised, was transformed into a tribute for the late royal back when the statue was first announced. Her favourite flowers including white roses and lilies, tulips, and daisies were put on display in her honour.