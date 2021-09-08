Jessica Mulroney took to social media on Monday to announce that she has purchased another decorative plate from a designer who jokingly mocked Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in one of her creations.

The 41-year-old Canadian took to Instagram to share a picture of the dinnerware she bought from Wolf Dottir. The design features an image of a little girl holding a chicken and the words "People are c**ts."

"I have a full place setting," she captioned the snap.

Fans immediately expressed their interest to have the plate too with one commenting, "I need these plates in my life." Another wrote, "and whom did you invite to this party!? I need too many of these!"

A quick look at Wolf Dottir's online shop and Instagram page show she sells one-of-a-kind pieces with designs that feature anything from the mundane to the occult. She has animals, flowers, houses, people, nature drawings, and quotes.

According to the Daily Mail, one of her designs includes a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with blacked-out eyes and the words "Hail Satan" written below them. It is priced at $150 and described as the "Hail Satan Royals" plate.

Well I guess @piersmorgan was right about Meghan Markle. https://t.co/s468YIW1OF — Triaxis (@TriaxisNomad) September 7, 2021

The designer also has another plate of the British monarch during her younger years with the words "Eat, Sh** and die." It is unclear if Mulroney also has the pieces designed with photos of the senior British royals. But her post definitely caused a stir among fans who have been following her friendship with her royal BFF, Meghan Markle.

She posted the image amid rumours that she and the Duchess of Sussex had a falling out and are no longer friends. She no longer speaks publicly about the former "Suits" star in her social media posts, which led people to wonder if they still keep in touch. She also did not publicly greet her friend on her 40th birthday on Aug. 4.

Despite the assumptions, Mulroney and Meghan Markle are still friends. A mutual friend claimed that they still keep in touch. The duchess "is in regular touch with Jessica." They try to find time even though they find it difficult because of the distance. The royal lives in California while her fashion stylist friend is in Toronto.