Thomas Markle Sr. insulted his daughter, Meghan Markle, following her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week Thursday.

The former Hollywood lighting director called his estranged daughter a "fool" for making a mockery of herself and her royal title on TV. He admitted that he squirmed when he saw her cringe-worthy appearance on the chat show.

"It's no way to behave. The whole thing was kind of embarrassing. It was certainly embarrassing for the Royal Family," the 77-year old told the Mirror.

"It's embarrassing for her as well. I suspect it embarrassed everyone in the UK, too. She's putting herself out there as a duchess but I've never seen a duchess behave this way, doing stupid stunts," he added.

Thomas Sr. is referring to the skit Meghan Markle did on the show. In it, DeGeneres told her what to do and what to say. She did a squat on the side of the road, and held a crystal to her forehead, and acted like a cat during a visit to a market stall. She also drank milk from a baby bottle and ate like a chipmunk.

Do you not see how disrespectful this was to the Queen of England, making a mockery of the royal title she gifted the ex-actress? — julia (@GemmaTheGr8) November 19, 2021

"I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous," he said, adding that Meghan "insulted" Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family, and the British people with her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title," he added.

In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her days as a struggling actress and about the problematic Ford Explorer she drove to auditions at the Warner Bros. lot. Her dad said there was nothing wrong with it and remembered it being a "good running vehicle." He does not "remember any time she had to crawl out of the back of it to get out" as she told DeGeneres. The doors "worked fine on that vehicle until the day she got rid of it."

Thomas Sr. confessed that he feels disappointed that Meghan Markle never mentioned him in the interview. He said he was the one who pulled the strings for her financially and professionally. He got her a cameo on "General Hospital" after he spoke to the show's director. He said he is disappointed that his daughter never acknowledged his help.