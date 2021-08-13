Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to give Thomas Markle the silent treatment even after several attempts to get through to them via several TV interviews. In his latest, he talked about the change in his daughter's personality since she became Duchess of Sussex.

The former Hollywood lighting director claimed that he does not know his daughter now as she has drastically changed. He told Dan Wootton during Thursday's interview on GB News that she has turned into a liar.

"She's changed, she's not the daughter I knew. My daughter was a much more giving, loving person than she is now," he said.

Thomas even insisted that Meghan Markle lied during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Wootton pointed the conversation towards Piers Morgan's resignation from "Good Morning Britain" following backlash from his criticism of the duchess. He had refused to apologise to her after he called her a liar.

Thomas agreed with the TV presenter as he claimed that his daughter "has been lying for years, she's been lying on and off over different things for years." He cited the lie she told Winfrey about the secret nuptials she and Prince Harry had officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury days before the Royal Wedding on May 19, 2018.

"Lying about the Archbishop? How can you lie about the Archbishop? How can you say we got married three days before the wedding when they didn't?" he said adding that Meghan did not have the capacity to lie before and he blamed the change on Prince Harry.

"No, no, this is new. This is since Harry. I don't know if he's the one behind it, but I really think that Harry and some of her friends have changed her. I love my daughter, but I don't always like what they're doing."

He even blamed the Duke of Sussex for keeping him away from his daughter. He confirmed reports that he sent her flowers and a birthday note on her 40th birthday. He said he "really didn't expect to hear back" but tried nonetheless.

Thomas also talked about those paparazzi shots he staged prior to the Royal Wedding and said he "didn't do anything that horrible." But he does not understand why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still refused to speak to him after he had apologised. He did not think of himself as "worthy of this kind of ignorance."