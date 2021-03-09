Prince Charles is reportedly in "a state of despair" after watching his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace is carrying out "crisis talks" after the controversial interview and is yet to respond to the allegations made by Harry and Meghan. According to a report in Vanity Fair, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William are very concerned about the couple's claims. Sources say that palace aides had suspected the interview will make them look out of touch, but even they have been shocked by the severity of the allegations made by the couple.

Prince Charles faced the brunt of criticism in his son's interview, who alleged that they had a fallout after the heir apparent stopped taking his calls when he tried to discuss his and Meghan's exit as working royals. Harry said that Charles asked him to put it in writing after two conversations.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar and he knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," the Duke of Sussex said about his father.

A friend of Charles has said that he is "in a state of despair," though Harry had emailed him explaining his reasons behind doing the interview which has put the British monarchy in a lot of trouble. Royal author Sarah Gristwood believes that Harry's revelations have also ruined the surge in popularity Charles received during the Sussexes' wedding, where he eagerly stepped in at the last minute to walk Meghan down the aisle after her own father pulled out due to health reasons.

"For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear. Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here's a major blow to his reputation. That his son felt let down by him," Gristwood said.

"It's hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done. Did he actually intend to cast this damaging light on his father and his family? We don't know," she added.

The recent interview has also refuelled the public resentment Charles faced after Princess Diana's interview with BBC Panorama. The 25-year-old interview, which is the most-watched in television history, was similar to Harry and Meghan's interview in a number of ways. The Princess of Wales had also hit out at the "institution" and her negative press coverage and made the explosive comment that her marriage with Charles was "a bit crowded" as there were "three people" in it, referring to the royal's current wife Duchess Camilla.

"It (Oprah interview) does have the sense of the Diana style burning of boats. What's worrying for the monarchy and public perception of the monarchy is that we thought Diana's death had triggered a big shift. Now it's looking as though actually not enough has changed," Gristwood said.

"Just like Panorama, the fall-out from this (Oprah interview) feels like a moment when the royal family and the palace establishment have to think again and start re casting themselves if they're going to be in a position, to borrow Meghan's words, to thrive and survive in the 21st century," she added.