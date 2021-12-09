TV personality Lizzie Cundy did not have nice things to say about former friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the TRIC Christmas Lunch on Tuesday.

The 53-year old befriended the former "Suits" star in 2013 when she was asked to accompany her to a charity dinner. However, she claimed the Duchess of Sussex "ghosted" her when she started dating Prince Harry and was not invited to their wedding.

Speaking about her former pal, Cundy did not mince her words when she called Meghan Markle a "hypocrite" for wanting a private life but still agreeing to TV interviews. She told The Sun, "Meghan's done two major TV interviews and the book and everything else. You can't be a hypocrite and have your cake and eat it."

The former model then shared that the 40-year-old ghosted her and Piers Morgan. But she denied being bitter about it and said, "We are always getting told that we're the bitter friends who never got the callback. No, not at all."

Cundy said she was happy when she learned about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship. However, she admitted that she is not a fan of the couple and prefers Kate Middleton and Prince William.

"There was no one more happy than me when they got together. The papers loved them, that's why I love Wills and Kate - there's no whinging and moaning," she shared.

Cundy, who is the ex-wife of former Chelsea ace Jason Cundy, then criticised Prince Harry for letting his family down. She reacted to reports that he and Prince Charles have "barely spoken" to each other in the past eight months. The Prince of Wales is said to be "deeply shocked and hurt" by his son's personal attacks against him since Megxit.

"I'm not surprised Prince Charles is disappointed. Prince Harry was in a very privileged position. He was born to do what he was to do as a prince," she commented adding, "He's let the family down. Saying there was this alleged racist within the Royal Family was just shocking."

Cundy said that Prince William had to defend the family from the racism allegations and called the Duke of Sussex "very weak." She shared her hope though that Prince Harry is "genuinely happy and if he is then fair enough." She also suggested that he and Meghan Markle "stop doing all the interviews" if they want privacy.