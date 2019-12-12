Jennifer Meyer, a friend of Meghan Markle from her "Suits" days, must be ashamed after Buckingham Palace ordered her to stop using photos of the Duchess of Sussex to promote her jewellery pieces.

A royal source said that the palace does not want to add to the problems the Duchess is facing against British media and considered the images "damaging" for her and the Royal Family. Meyer allegedly breached a non-disclosure agreement by posting pictures of Markle wearing her jewellery pieces.

Meyer reportedly signed a legal agreement that binds her to all the rules that are followed by other designers who dress members of the Royal Family. The rules restrict them from boasting about working for the royals or use their association with them to promote their services or products.

However, the 42-year-old California-based designer reportedly even boasted that she "can't get enough" of the Duchess of Sussex wearing her expensive earrings and necklaces. Meyer posted a dozen photos of Meghan Markle on her Instagram page and on her website, Jennifer Meyer Jewellery, attached with links to buy the jewellery. These photos have since been taken down following orders from Buckingham Palace.

"Jennifer's team didn't understand that members of the royal family cannot be used in advertising. They happily removed the links. I can only imagine Jennifer must be mortified," a source told Page Six.

Meghan Markle reportedly received a box of goodies from Meyer because she "radiates amazing energy" when she wears her designs. But the Duchess could not accept freebies so she bought the jewellery pieces instead. She has since worn Meyer's dainty designs, most recently during her trip to South Africa with Prince Harry, when she wore Meyer's $250 turquoise ring in place of her engagement ring.

The Duchess of Sussex is among the many Hollywood celebrities who fancy Meyer's dainty jewellery pieces. She has been photographed several times in the past year wearing her friend's creations. She wore the turquoise inlay bar studs when she cheered on her friend Serena Williams at the US Open. She also wore the $1,260 "mummy" necklace to her baby shower in February in NYC.

Meyer used every opportunity to promote her products with photos of Meghan Markle taken during her royal engagements. She wore the same "mummy" necklace to a climate change speech in Birmingham. Then in another photo of the Duchess when she and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, introduced their newborn son Archie with a photocall in May, Meghan Markle wore Meyer's 3 Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle Necklace.