Rumours about the feud between friends Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have been floating around for months. However, the fashion stylist has finally set the record straight about the status of her friendship with the royal.

Jessica Mulroney, who has assisted in styling the Duchess of Sussex's "Suits" character Rachel Zane, is a close pal of the royal mother since 2011. She was not only in attendance during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, but her children also served as page boys and flower girl at their nuptials at Windsor Castle.

There have been rumours about a row between Mulroney and Meghan for a while. According to Hello, she returned to her social media on Tuesday for the first time in two months. When asked about her "fall-out" with Meghan, she decided to finally put an end to the rumours.

"Dumped by MeGain got you down? Join the crowd," a follower reportedly asked Mulroney on Instagram.

She was quick to respond to what she called "fake news."

"Enough of this tabloid fake news. Just stop," she wrote in response to the follower.

Before taking a break from social media, Mulroney was last seen on Instagram on June 11. Exactly two months after, she returned to wish her twin boys birthday.

"Happy tenth to my twin babies. My incredible family has had to witness mum in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here," the fashion stylist wrote.

Mulroney decided to take a step back from social media after a row with blogger and influencer Sasha Exeter. In a 12-minute-long video on Instagram, Exeter called out Mulroney for using her "textbook white privilege." The incident was followed up by rumours about the tension between Mulroney and Meghan.

However, in July, Mulroney's husband Ben Mulroney, the oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, also cleared the air. He took to Twitter to repost an article that claims his wife has been constantly reaching out to Meghan to mend fences and simply captioned it "False."