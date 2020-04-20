Meghan Markle has created several memorable looks at royal engagements when she was still a full-time performing royal. However, her last royal engagement ensemble, the green Emilia Wickstead dress, before she officially stepped down as a royal along with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison, is an iconic one. According to experts, Duchess of Sussex's Commonwealth Day Service attire was more than just a fashion statement.

As per Mirror's Christine Ross, Meghan Markle was "sending a clear message to designer Emilia Wickstead and to people who believe the two women have a "complicated" relationship."

Meghan made an unusual choice with bold green look for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, her last reunion with the British royal family before they left Britain. For her all-green ensemble, she chose matching headpiece and nude heels. She teamed her long-sleeved, cape dress with Gabriella Hearst bag to complete her look and kept her makeup and jewellery minimal.

"One of the most iconic looks is going to be her green Emilia Wickstead cape dress," Ross said on royal podcast Pod Save the Queen, reports Mirror.

The royal expert suggests that the dress she wore on her last royal engagement will go down in history and will be remembered for years to come.

"That cape blowing in the wind as she walked into the church and then walked out of the church, which was such an emotional moment for so many people as it was their last formal engagement as royals. That green dress will stand out in history books I think," she said.

Meanwhile, the expert believes that it was also a statement about duchess and Wickstead's complex relationship that began with an interview wherein the designer described her wedding dress "simple." Apparently, several media outlets speculated that Wickstead was "criticising" Meghan's choice for her wedding dress. However, the publication suggests that Wickstead's comments were part of a "larger interview" and there was nothing negative about her statements.

"People thought Emilia Wickstead had really wronged Meghan, and it turned out that Emilia Wickstead hadn't wrong Meghan, it was a pull quote," Ross added.

It is said that Meghan's choice of attire sent out loud and clear message: "Emilia Wickstead and I are great. We're on great terms, that whole thing was a huge misunderstanding and look at the lovely dress she designed for me."