Prince William made an unexpected appearance on Dancing With the Stars to cheer on Australian conservationist Robert Irwin. But how do they even know each other?

During the 11 November 2025 episode of Dancing With the Stars, Robert Irwin, 21, was preparing for a foxtrot routine with his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, when an unexpected message interrupted rehearsal. To his astonishment, the Prince of Wales appeared on screen, offering warm encouragement ahead of the competition. William wished him 'the best of luck' and playfully told Witney to 'get him in as much glitter as you can'.

The Prince's surprise appearance quickly became a talking point online, with fans praising the bond between the two. William added, 'You've got a seriously good chance of winning it, so the best of luck on the show.' For Robert, the message was deeply meaningful; he later admitted it 'meant the absolute world' to him, dedicating his performance to both his sister Bindi and Prince William.

How Their Friendship Began

Prince William and Robert Irwin first connected in 2021 through a virtual discussion hosted by Australia Zoo. The conversation centred around conservation, climate change, and William's Earthshot Prize, an initiative he launched in 2020 to drive environmental progress over the next decade. Their shared vision for wildlife protection laid the groundwork for an ongoing professional and personal connection.

Two years later, in 2023, their paths crossed in South Africa, further solidifying their friendship. Robert later described the encounter as inspiring, calling William a 'true environmental hero'. He spoke about their productive exchanges, explaining that they often compared notes on conservation strategy and advocacy. The two men, despite their different backgrounds, bonded over a shared sense of purpose in protecting the planet.

The Earthshot Connection

The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, seeks to reward innovations aimed at tackling the world's most urgent environmental challenges. Robert Irwin became an official ambassador for the initiative last year, representing a younger generation of environmental leaders. His work through Australia Zoo and global conservation campaigns mirrors William's mission to promote sustainable solutions and public awareness.

William has publicly praised Robert's enthusiasm and dedication, calling him a 'brilliant ambassador for The Earthshot Prize'. Their collaboration highlights how cross-generational partnerships are shaping environmental discourse. In several interviews, Robert has expressed admiration for William's knowledge and leadership, describing him as 'the most lovely, intelligent person to talk to'.

A Friendship Beyond Work

While their shared environmental focus brought them together, their friendship has evolved beyond professional collaboration. In an interview with US Weekly, Robert recalled how easy-going the Prince was, saying he found conversations with him 'so much fun'. He added that their exchanges are not limited to formal topics; they often talk about wildlife encounters and their shared curiosity about nature.

This camaraderie was evident earlier this year when William left a humorous message for Robert during his appearance on BBC Radio 2 in June. In the recording, the Prince jokingly warned that Robert was known for 'pulling random terrifying animals out of his pockets while he's on anyone's show'.