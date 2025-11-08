Kris Jenner's 70th birthday may be more than a milestone. Fans are speculating the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family could be secretly marrying long-time partner Corey Gamble. The star is set to celebrate this weekend at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million Beverly Hills estate, with 300 A-list guests reportedly attending.

Sources suggest the event may have a hidden purpose. 'Almost no one outside the couple's inner circle knows what's happening', a source said. Most attendees are believed to think they're attending only a birthday party.

Adding to the mystery, cameras for the family's reality show, The Kardashians, are reportedly not filming. A 'major recording artist' is expected to perform, fueling speculation that the celebration could turn into a surprise wedding.

Kris' Children Made Heartfelt Birthday Tributes

Jenner officially turned 70 on 5 November, and her children shared touching tributes on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian wrote, 'HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! There is no one more special in this whole world than you! You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love! She further added, 'You truly are super woman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion and joy! I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life! I love you so much mom!'

Khloé Kardashian, for her part, said, 'Somehow, you just keep getting more radiant. More fabulous by the day. You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal.'

The posts from Kim and Khloe, and her other children highlighted Jenner's central role in the family and the deep affection her children feel for her, adding warmth amid speculation about the secret ceremony.

Kris Jenner Taking Her Time on Marriage

Jenner and Corey Gamble, 44, first sparked dating rumours in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza at a party hosted by Kanye West. They confirmed their relationship a year later when Gamble appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016.

Despite their long partnership, Jenner has been clear about not rushing into marriage. Her previous marriages were to Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991 and to Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 until 2015.

On the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast in September 2018, Jenner said, 'You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past'. She added that I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up'.

Even so, the lavish setting, exclusive guest list, and secrecy surrounding the weekend celebration have prompted fans to wonder if Kris and Corey might finally be taking the plunge. The speculation has kept social media buzzing, with many eagerly awaiting any signs of a surprise wedding.