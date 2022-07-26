It is said that Meghan Markle could not fit in with the British royal family because she felt she needed to maintain her own identity while serving the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex was a career woman before she married into the royal family. She was a mainstay in the legal TV series "Suits," had attended various charity events, and strongly lobbied for women's rights. She had a strong sense of activism and already made a name for herself in the entertainment business.

But it is believed that being an "independent career woman" made it difficult for her to fit in with the royals. Professor Pauline Maclaran, a professor of Marketing & Consumer Research at Royal Holloway University, acknowledged that the Duchess of Sussex "did face difficulties coming into the royal fold.

She told The Express, "As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures and, of course, Meghan is a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn't fit in — couldn't fit in — with the royals' need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown."

Maclaran added, "I don't really think you could expect an American to really understand that — or the need for that — or actually to want to do it."

Meghan Markle was working on important causes before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. She was a member of the youth empowerment nonprofit One Young World and worked with the United Nation's Women's Political Participation and Leadership initiative. She was also involved with the humanitarian organisation World Vision.

She reportedly thought that being a member of the British royal family would help her reach more people with her philanthropic efforts. She had admitted during her engagement interview with Prince Harry in 2017 that she is looking forward to shifting to a much bigger role within the monarchy because from there she can "focus even more energy" on the causes that are important to her.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties in January 2020. They have since opened their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and partnered with several charity groups to continue their mission of public service but without the involvement of the royal family.