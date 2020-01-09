Fans are suggesting many ways that Meghan Markle, a former "Suits" actress, could return to acting after she and Prince Harry announced that they want to step back from being senior members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram on Wednesday their intent to become "financially independent" for 2020. This means they have to find jobs, which they were not able to do as full-time members of the British Royal Family.

Following their announcement, fans flocked online to suggest ways on how Meghan Markle, who was an actress before she married Prince Harry, could earn her keep. One suggested that she could star in a "Suits" spinoff and reprise her role in the series as Rachel Zane.

The Duchess of Sussex played the character in 100 episodes from 2011 to 2018. She was still in the show even when she started dating Prince Harry. But, when they got engaged and eventually married, she had to leave her acting career in exchange for royal life.

"I just want Meghan Markle to go back to acting. I need another @Suits_USA spin off," one fan tweeted. Another wrote, " With the Duke & Dutchess [sic] stepping down or whatever, can Meghan Markle go back to Suits?"

"So I guess Meghan Markle is going acting again to be financially independent? Do we get a Suits spinoff in Seattle?" another fan tweeted.

Now that Meghan Markle is free, does that mean Rachel will be back on Suits? pic.twitter.com/9jDLC1bzdT January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Meghan Markle could play herself in future seasons of "The Crown." The Netflix original series tells the life of Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British Royal Family. The show is now on its third season and Princess Diana is expected to appear in Season 4.

guys, I just remembered I think Meghan's former agent called it when she said something along the lines of she definitely didn't think suits was the last of M we would see on tv and that she thought M would return to acting at some stage in the future, I hope so. — zane pearson specter litt zane ross paulsen (@meghanmarkle___) January 9, 2020

Tomorrowâ€™s front page news: Meghan Markle to return to acting, starring in Season 4 of the Crown. https://t.co/xVvBg01Omq — Ð›Ð¾Ð¸Ñ‡ÐºÐ° ðŸŒ (@LoicTheStoic) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, American radio and TV show host Andy Cohen joined the discussion. He suggested that Meghan Markle could star as one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" he commented on the couple's announcement on Instagram.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to reveal the details concerning their decision "to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and discussions have yet to take place inside palace walls. Despite becoming only part-time royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to supporting Queen Elizabeth II.