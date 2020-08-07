Meghan McCain suggested a name whom Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden could choose as his running mate for the upcoming presidential elections, as well as a name he should not consider for the position.

Joe Biden, who previously announced that he would only select a woman as his vice-presidential running mate in the 2020 presidential election, has not yet been able to finalise a candidate. Meghan McCain, who has been a family friend to Biden, recently expressed her views on the names being circulated in the media as his potential running mates.

The co-host of "The View" recently made an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," where she refused to confirm if she would be voting for the former vice-president in the upcoming presidential election. However, the 35-year-old declared that she would not be voting for current US President Donald Trump with whom she and her family have been involved in public feuds.

"But I really want to see who (Biden) chooses and I want to see how this plays out. And I want to see the debates. I'm so spoiled because I've loved so many elections and this one's not my favorite for a lot of different reasons," McCain continued on Wednesday's episode of the show.

The American columnist, daughter of 2008 presidential candidate and U.S. senator John McCain and businesswoman Cindy McCain, said she has one pick in mind for Biden's running mate.

"I think if he's smart, he'll choose someone like Tammy Duckworth because she's very hard to attack because she's a veteran and she has such a long history," she said of Duckworth, current junior US Senator from Illinois who has also served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army.

"But I know there's a huge debate that people want a Black woman to be chosen," the television personality noted.

McCain went on to reveal the name she thinks would not be an appropriate choice despite being a black woman. The author said: "I know 100 percent who he shouldn't pick. I don't think Susan Rice is a good choice at all because she's never been elected to anything."

Rice has served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and as the U.S. national security advisor from 2013 to 2017 and is being considered a potential contender for Biden's running mate.