Rose McGowan once again reiterated her opposition against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said that voting for him should not be taken as the solution to the problem of racism in the United States.

As several celebrities directly or indirectly urged voters to use their rights to vote out US President and Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump from the White House, Rose McGowan took to Twitter to assert that "Joe Biden is not a black saviour."

"A wolf in sheep's clothing is still a wolf. Know your enemy," the "Charmed" actress tweeted alongside a gif of a wolf growling at other wolves to stay behind it.

"Racism did not start with Trump. Racism is why Trump is. The Democrats have NOT solved poverty, mental health, systemic misogyny & systemic racism. DEMAND MORE. OVERTHROW THE SYSTEM," the 46-year-old wrote in another tweet.

Racism did not start with Trump. Racism is why Trump is. The Democrats have NOT solved poverty, mental health, systemic misogyny & systemic racism. DEMAND MORE. OVERTHROW THE SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/gBcD9B2qOG June 9, 2020

The actress and activist previously took to social media to extend her support to the anti-racism protests that have emerged in wake of death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

This is what you can do if youâ€™re white. This is what can get you killed if you are black. If you are wondering what white privilege, this is it. pic.twitter.com/AaHT2yUCcL May 29, 2020

McGowan has voiced her criticism of Biden on several occasions in the past after he was accused of sexual assault by his former aide Tara Reade. The actress, who previously shared her own story of sexual assault at the hands of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, declared her support for Reade and criticised the media outlets who questioned the legitimacy of her story. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign has continued to deny the sexual assault allegations.

McGowan was one of the first women to go public with allegations of rape and sexual assault against the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in the first case against him in March and jailed for 23 years. Another case is yet to come to court.

Weinstein was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. He was hospitalised with chest pains hours after he received the sentence and tested positive for COVID-19 later that month, from which he has recovered. The 68-year-old is now being held in mental health unit at a New York prison, where he remains on suicide watch.