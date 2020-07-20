Meghan Markle claims that U.K. tabloids led to the differences between her and her father Thomas Markle, amid the ongoing legal battle with a British tabloid. According to a new report, the father-daughter pair enjoyed a close bond until three years ago when an "intrusive tabloid media" made them its target.

The Duchess of Sussex is in the middle of a lawsuit with a British tabloid for printing a "private letter" from her to her father publicly. It is said that as per the new papers filed for the proceedings the mother-of-one allegedly blames media for sabotaging her relationship with her father.

According to The Guardian, details of Meghan Markle and Thomas' "financial relationship" were penned down in the latest disclosure of the court case. As per the documents, Meghan has been providing her father with "substantial" financial assistance since 2014 when she was still a Hollywood actress and part of the television series "Suits." It was in May 2018, when she stopped providing him with money after their relationship became a part of public scrutiny. She has apparently not spoken to him since.

"They are focused on dragging this process out and are abusing the court process to use irrelevant personal details for 'exclusives' prior to trial in order to hide their unlawful actions and distract from the matter at the heart of this case," a source told the abovementioned publication.

In a request for clarification, the British tabloid in question sought evidence about Meghan's contribution to her father's financial health. The newspaper alleged that she has not "repaid a student loan her father had taken out to support her university education." Meanwhile, the duchess' attorney said that she was not aware that any repayments of the student loan were still pending. In addition, it is claimed that the father-daughter maintained a good relationship and supported each other occasionally.

"[Meghan] always maintained full-time jobs while auditioning, both as a professional calligrapher as well as working in a restaurant. [Her] father gave occasional financial support to [her], just as she provided reciprocal financial support to him once she began earning," the source continues.

In October, Meghan's lawyers initiated a legal proceeding against the publication "over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex." She and Prince Harry filed a claim against the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.