Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from 'The Firm' was apparently as much a news for the British royal family as it was for the rest of the world. It was believed to have caused tension in the family. However, things have begun to cool down.

According to Entertainment Tonight, things are changing for good in the family and the couple is now in a "better" place with the royal family. The family is now gradually moving past the tensions.

"Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family," a source told the publication. "While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it," the insider added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited London for their final round of royal engagements as they are officially scheduled to step down on Tuesday, March 31. It is said that it was not easy for the couple either and their decision came after facing harsh media scrutiny.

"It was a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan. They love their family, but given the relentless onslaught by the media, they did what they thought was right for their family and son," the source added.

However, Harry's brother Prince William was not pleased about their plan of action and wanted things to be first handled privately. "William was unhappy that things weren't handled privately," the source revealed.

At the moment, Harry and Meghan are residing at their Vancouver Island mansion. As for the royal family, they have decamped to Windsor Castle or other estates practicing self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It is reported that like other royal family members and the rest of the world, the Sussexes are also taking necessary measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19 spread.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," the source said.