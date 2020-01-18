Queen Elizabeth II is said to be "privately unhappy" at the money spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations post the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple live in the cottage gifted to them by the queen that too free of rent.

Sources claim Queen Elizabeth II is furious at the amount spent on the renovation of the cottage, which cost the taxpayer £2.4 million ($3 million), The Sun reports. The royal couple will divide their time between the UK and North America, they had told in their statement last week.

A crunch summit was held on Tuesday at Sandringham Estate where the monarch accepted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be full time royals, but she made it clear that she was unhappy.

It was after the couple rejected a home inside Kensington Palace for "their growing family," Frogmore Cottage was refurbished for them as they wanted a place of their own. However, the renovation was completed funded by public money.

Harry and Meghan's announcement to quit as full time senior royals came as a shocker for the British royal family and the world. In their statement the couple said they would use the five-bedroom pad "as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy." They said it would be so that their family "will always have a place to call home in the UK."

This news comes as staff from their Windsor home has been asked to leave. IT has been reported that workers at Frogmore Cottage are being moved to other royal households in the shake-up. And, at least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the queen's household.

"The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace. There is a skeleton staff there [at Frogmore Cottage] all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed. This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore," a source said speaking to Daily Mail.

There are speculations among Palace officials that Meghan will never return to live in the UK "in a meaningful way". Harry ad Meghan will now go through a "transition period" and will spend time in both Canada and the UK.

On Thursday, Harry dodged questions over his future amid the royal crisis as he appeared at the Rugby League World Cup draw.