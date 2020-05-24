Meghan Markle reportedly isn't to blame for Megxit. Prince Harry rather was the driving force behind the couple's decision to step down as senior royals of the British royal family and become financially independent. According to reports, Harry doesn't like the term "Megxit."

"That word 'Megxit' in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan's. The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen," a source told The Sun.

The tabloid reports that this would come to light in the upcoming biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan" and the "Making of a Modern Royal Family," to be released on August 11. The insider revealed that Harry was reportedly "unhappy for a long, long time" and "Meghan supported Harry's decision."

"Finding Freedom" has been written by co-authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. It is expected to hit shelves in August. The book will give details of Harry and Meghan's decision-making and new life course.

"The book — as the very woke title suggests — is very much about the 'journey' Meghan and Harry are embarking on. It will focus closely on the causes Meghan and Harry want to focus on, and the new life they are leading," a source added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31. The couple is currently rumoured to be isolating with their one-year-old son, Archie, in their Los Angeles mansion that is owned by Hollywood producer Tyler Perry. The couple has been seen walking their pet dogs on a few occasions, and while supporting COVID-19 relief work by delivering food to the needy in California.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan reportedly owe the British taxpayers more than £44 million, right from their wedding day to March 31. "The true figure may in fact be higher, though the opacity of many aspects of royal finances makes sourcing precise figures difficult," said Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat for East Sussex and a member of the Privy Council, according to Daily Mail. "The Sussexes' long goodbye has cost the House of Windsor much in damaged reputation," he adds.