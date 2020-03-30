Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently left Canada and shifted to the UA. Soon after the reports about the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's relocation started circulating, the US President Donald Trump took to is social media account to set the record straight with the couple. He made it clear that the Sussexes must pay their own security bill.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.

Even though the couple has made no official announcement about their relocation, the rumours about their plans to move to Los Angeles were making the rounds for a long time. A source confirmed to People that the royal parents have permanently moved to Meghan Markle's hometown and they will be residing close to her mother Doria Ragland.

The question about their hefty security bill payment has been up in the air for long. However, Trump made it clear that the couple will now have to handle their security expenses on their own. According to Daily Mail, their security expenses is estimated to be as much as 8 million pounds a year which includes nine trained British officers. This expense was previously covered by British taxpayers. Since they have exited 'The Firm,' they will no longer be entitled to any public funds.

Soon after Trump's tweet, the duke and duchess' representative responded, saying: "The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

The decision to move to Los Angeles comes days after they returned from their final trip to the UK as performing royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially stepping back from royal duties on Tuesday, and will start their transition period from the very next day.