Amid coronavirus outbreak, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their 10-month-old baby Archie have left Canada to settle in Los Angeles. Previously, the couple was living in their Vancouver Island mansion in Canada since they exited the royal family in January 2020.

According to PEOPLE, a source confirmed that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have permanently moved away from Canada to settle in Meghan's home city of Los Angeles, close to her mother Doria Ragland. The news may come as a surprise to many followers. However, reports about their plans to move to LA were circulating for a long time.

As per the report, an inner circle source has previously reported that the couple is "looking at houses in L.A."

"Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family," another source told the abovementioned publication. "They will be spending time in California...He's not looking back." Meanwhile, no representative of the couple has made an official statement yet.

More details were revealed by The Sun. The move was amid coronavirus pandemic as they feared borders between Canada and the US were shut. They reportedly took a private jet to exit Canada.

It is said that they are planning to set up a household near Hollywood, California where they are currently observing the lockdown as COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide.

"Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area," a source to The Sun.

Additionally, it was revealed that their new team of agents, PRs and business managers belong to Los Angeles. Meghan not only has her mother there but also has a lot of friends and a huge network.

The news comes after Prince Charles, 71, was tested positive for coronavirus and has self-isolated himself in his Scotland home. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have set up camp in Windsor Castle and Cambridges have taken to their Norfolk home.