American action hero and filmmaker Mel Gibson was reportedly hospitalised in April for a week. The 64-year-old actor was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

According to Daily Telegraph, the award-winning actor and director has now fully recovered from the pandemic disease after contracting it in the month of April. For his treatment, he was admitted to California hospital in Los Angeles.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the actor's representative told the publication. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

People is reporting that the actor kept his battle with the virus disease completely private until now. He was apparently tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after another Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were infected.

Prior to his illness, Gibson was reportedly seen at a grocery store in California in March. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Rosalind Ross with whom he shares a child Lars Gerard, who was born in 2017.

The news of Gibson's COVID-19 battle comes not too long after a fresh controversy about the actor emerged. He became the focus of anti-Semitic allegations by actress Winona Ryder. In an interview with NY Post, Ryder recalled an incident that occurred at a party in 1995 for Gibson's epic hit "Braveheart" where he apparently made an anti-Semitic remark.

"We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar," she said adding that during a discussion about the Jewish faith, the actor remarked, "You're not an oven dodger, are you?" As per the publication, it is a reference to the tragic way "Jewish prisoners were incinerated in Nazi death camps."

Fighting back the allegations, Gibson's rep denied the occurrence of this conversation.

Gibson and Tom Hanks are among many other celebrities that have contracted the fatal infection, so far. Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews, Colton Underwood, and Andy Cohen are some of the other famous people who have battled coronavirus disease.