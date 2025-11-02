During their first term in the White House, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly maintained separate bedrooms, according to sources cited by CNN and other media outlets. The arrangement has reignited public speculation about the nature of their relationship, with former aides and insiders describing their marriage as 'transactional.'

Separate Spaces in the Executive Residence

According to reports, Donald Trump did not sleep in the traditional presidential bedroom suite typically reserved for the First Couple. Instead, he stayed in a converted study or den, while Melania occupied the main suite. The unusual setup was not publicly confirmed by the couple but has been widely reported by multiple sources familiar with the White House's inner workings during Trump's term.

This physical separation reportedly extended beyond sleeping arrangements. Insiders claimed that Melania spent limited time with her husband, especially during the final months of his presidency.

Claims of a 'Transactional' Marriage

The couple's living arrangements have added fuel to long-standing claims that their marriage is more strategic than romantic. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and aide to Melania Trump, described the relationship as one of mutual benefit. In her book Melania and Me, she stated, 'Donald got arm candy, and Melania got two dynamic decades,' suggesting that their union was based on image and advantage rather than affection.

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman echoed similar sentiments in her 2018 memoir Unhinged, alleging that Melania was 'counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him.' While Melania has never publicly addressed these claims in detail, her reserved public demeanor and limited appearances alongside her husband have continued to draw attention.

Public Statements and Private Distance

Despite the speculation, the Trumps have remained married and recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary in February 2025. Melania has occasionally spoken about her independence, stating earlier this year, 'I have my own thoughts. I don't always agree with what my husband is saying or doing — and that's OK.'

During their time in the White House, Melania publicly condemned some of Donald Trump's controversial remarks, calling them 'unacceptable.' However, she largely avoided the spotlight and was rarely seen at campaign events or press briefings.

Post-White House Life and Prenuptial Reports

After leaving Washington, the couple settled at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Reports suggest that Melania has since renegotiated her prenuptial agreement to secure financial stability for herself and their son, Barron Trump, amid Donald Trump's ongoing legal challenges. Divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman told The Mirror that Melania could receive between $20 million and $50 million if she were to separate from her husband.

Author Michael Wolff has claimed that the couple now lead 'effectively separated' lives, with Melania spending much of her time in New York, Palm Beach, and Washington, while maintaining a low public profile.