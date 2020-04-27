As the United States deals with high number of coronavirus cases, First Lady Melania Trump had to replace the usual lavish celebrations on her birthday with an intimate affair.

Melania Trump celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday, in isolation at the White House in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to wish his wife of 15 years on her golden jubilee birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!"

The FLOTUS also took to Twitter towards the end of her special day to express thanks to those who wished her on the occasion and said she looks forward to the day when the isolation ends and people can be together again.

"Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes. This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own celebrations of birthdays, holidays, & special occasions with their families, friends, & colleagues. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again!" the 50-year-old wrote.

Melania's step-daughter Ivanka Trump also took to her social media accounts to wish the former model on her birthday. Sharing a picture of her father with Melania, Ivanka wrote: "Happy Birthday @FLOTUS Melania!" adding a kissing emoji.

The White House Twitter account marked Melania's birthday with a series of pictures of her travels supporting young girls, women in the military, and her "Be Best" initiative.

The mother-of-one also received a special gift from the citizens of America, which was a birthday card signed by one-million Americans from all across the country. Earlier this month, American citizens had received an email from a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee, reports The Atlantic.

The email with the subject line "Can you keep a secret?" stated: "Melania does so much for our Nation and I want to make sure she knows just how much she means to us. I want to surprise her with a birthday card signed by 1 MILLION Americans from all around the Country."

The email recipients were redirected to a web page where they were urged to sign a birthday card for Melania after putting their names, zip code, email, and mobile numbers on the form.