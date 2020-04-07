As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the United States, the country worst affected with the pandemic, first lady Melania Trump has urged the citizens to follow social distancing norms and wear a face mask in public.

Urging the Americans to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19, Melania Trump tweeted: "As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone — we can stop this together."

As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone - we can stop this together. April 3, 2020

The tweet comes as CDC has recommended wearing face masks made of clothes to create a physical barrier against the virus. "Take action to slow the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces, keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance, & frequently washing your hands. Make a cloth face covering from a t-shirt, scarf or cloth napkin," it said in a tweet.

However, with her tweet, the FLOTUS has ended up contradicting her husband Donald Trump, the President of the United States, who has not been wearing face masks in public and said he would wear one "if he thought it was important."

When Mail Online approached the POTUS about the difference in his and Melania's stand, the 73-year-old said: "She feels that way. I would wear one. I just generally - would you like me to wear one right now? That would be a little awkward I guess, but again, I would wear one if I thought it was important."

Noting that the CDC advice is voluntary, the US President said: "She likes the idea of wearing it, she does. A lot of people do. Again it's a recommendation and I understand that recommendation and I'm okay with it."

Earlier in a press briefing on Friday, Trump had said that he doesn't think he is going to wear a mask saying: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don't see it."