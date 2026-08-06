Melania Trump is facing criticism over her silence on abuse allegations against Ohio Republican Representative Max Miller, with legal analyst Michael Popok arguing that her double standard allegedly exposed by the case has unsettled parts of the MAGA movement.

The scrutiny centres on Melania's reported past intervention on behalf of one of Miller's former accusers, compared with her lack of public comment as allegations involving his former wife and their toddler continue to unfold.

Double Standard Allegedly Exposed by Past Intervention

The news came after Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, alleged that the Congressman subjected her to severe physical violence during their marriage.

Moreno, the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, has accused Miller of pushing her into walls, throwing scalding water at her and holding a gun to her head.

The most serious claim concerns the couple's two-year-old daughter. According to reports, the child suffered a broken collarbone under circumstances Moreno described as suspicious and unexplained while the girl was in Miller's care. The claims remain allegations, and Miller has denied them.

The dispute has since moved beyond a private custody battle and into the centre of Republican politics. Bernie Moreno has said his daughter lives in 'constant fear' of her former husband, publicly underscoring the seriousness of the family's allegations.

Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump and a staunch MAGA supporter, has rejected the accusations. He released a 20-minute video on X in which he denied the abuse claims and linked to a Dropbox folder containing legal documents.

Lawyers representing the opposing side later said the folder had accidentally included sensitive images of the toddler, material they argued could legally constitute child sexual abuse material, before the files were removed.

That detail has added a disturbing layer to an already bitter legal fight. It has also ensured that the controversy is no longer being treated solely as a political feud or a disagreement over custody.

Sources did not provide an official law enforcement finding establishing the allegations against Miller, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims.

Read more MAGA Lawmaker Max Miller Demands Official Ethics Investigation of Himself To Defend Against Abuse Claims MAGA Lawmaker Max Miller Demands Official Ethics Investigation of Himself To Defend Against Abuse Claims

Why Max Miller's Denials Have Not Ended the Controversy

Melania's connection to the story stems from an earlier episode involving Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary who had dated Miller. Grisham previously accused him of physical abuse, and Melania reportedly encouraged her privately to seek police intervention.

Critics argue the difference is striking because the latest allegations involve Moreno, the daughter of a sitting senator, and claims concerning a young child. The comparison has fuelled accusations that standards applied to alleged victims can shift depending on who is involved and how politically useful the accused remains.

Popok raised that point while speaking on the 'Legal AF' podcast. Referring to Melania's public position on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and her comments about victims needing to testify before Congress, he said she was 'strangely silent once again about Max Miller.'

His remarks are commentary from a legal analyst, not a finding by a court or law enforcement agency. Still, the criticism has landed in a political environment where loyalty is often treated as a test of credibility.

For a movement that frequently presents itself as willing to confront powerful institutions, the quiet surrounding Miller has become awkward stuff.

Donald Trump has publicly called Miller a 'good person' and said he would allow the families to resolve the matter. Behind the scenes, however, Trump personally warned Miller that the allegations could seriously damage his prospects in the November midterm elections.

That reported call illustrates the political stakes. Miller is not merely defending his name in court. He is attempting to preserve a career built around close ties to Trump while facing demands from within Republican circles that he resign.

Miller has filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno, alleging that her accusations form part of a coordinated smear campaign intended to destroy his political career and gain leverage in the couple's child custody dispute. Moreno's allegations, Miller's lawsuit and the statements from her father now sit at the centre of a legal battle with no simple resolution in sight.

For Melania, the question is narrower but politically uncomfortable. If she believed a former accuser needed police intervention before, why has she said nothing publicly now? The answer, if there is one, has not been offered.