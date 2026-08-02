Court records and accounts from unnamed witnesses, first reported by the Independent, have intensified scrutiny of Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller after allegations of violent behaviour spanning nearly two decades resurfaced. The latest disclosures have emerged as Miller continues to reject accusations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, insisting she is orchestrating a campaign to damage both his reputation and political career.

The case has moved beyond a bitter divorce and custody battle into broader questions about whether allegations from multiple women over nearly two decades point to a recurring pattern of behaviour. While Miller has repeatedly denied abusing any woman and notes that he has not been criminally charged over the domestic abuse claims, recent reporting has revived older accusations that had received little public attention until now.

The renewed attention has spread rapidly across social media after journalist Ally Sammarco highlighted excerpts from investigative reporting and court filings on X, prompting widespread debate about Miller's future in Congress. The discussion comes as Republicans, including Senator Bernie Moreno, have publicly criticised Miller following the latest allegations, although Miller has continued to insist that the accusations are false and politically motivated.

In his live video, Max Miller stated that the allegations only stemmed from his ex-wife.



Wrong.



There are allegations that he:

- Threw a girl down the stairs in high school

- Was expelled from college for a violent incident involving a female student

- Abused his ex-girlfriend… — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) August 2, 2026

High School Stair Incident Resurfaces in Court Filings

Among the most serious claims are allegations that Miller pushed a teenage girl down a flight of stairs while they were in high school after she resisted his alleged attempts to touch her.

According to an investigative report published by the Independent, lawyers representing Emily Moreno asked Miller during domestic court proceedings whether the incident had occurred. Rather than directly confirming or denying the allegation, Miller's legal team objected to the question on relevance grounds.

The publication later reported that the woman involved said the alleged incident remained 'one of the more traumatic nights of my life'.

Miller has previously denied the allegation publicly. Speaking earlier this year, he dismissed the accusation as 'wildly ridiculous' and argued that such an incident would have resulted in immediate intervention had it actually happened. His spokesman has likewise maintained that allegations relating to Miller's youth are disconnected from his adult public service.

The claims have nevertheless resurfaced because they are now part of a broader timeline cited by critics who argue that multiple allegations deserve closer scrutiny.

College Expulsion Claim Surfaces in Court Filings

Another allegation receiving renewed attention concerns claims that Miller was expelled from college following a violent incident involving a female student.

Again, attorneys questioned Miller about the alleged incident during court proceedings connected to the custody dispute. Court filings show that Miller's legal team objected rather than providing a substantive answer, leaving the allegation unresolved in court.

No public court ruling has established that the alleged assault occurred, and Miller has not been charged in connection with the reported college incident.

Even so, critics argue the allegation forms part of a wider pattern alongside other historical legal issues, including previous arrests unrelated to the current domestic abuse allegations. Supporters of Miller counter that decades-old accusations should not be treated as established fact without corroborating evidence or judicial findings.

Stephanie Grisham Allegations Return to the Spotlight

Read more Max Miller Denies Abuse Claims as Sen. Bernie Moreno Says He Needs Psychological Help Max Miller Denies Abuse Claims as Sen. Bernie Moreno Says He Needs Psychological Help

The renewed focus on Miller's past has also revived allegations made by his former girlfriend, Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary.

In 2021, Grisham alleged that an unnamed former boyfriend who worked in the Trump White House became physically abusive during their relationship. She later confirmed that Miller was the person referenced. Reporting at the time alleged that Miller pushed her against a wall and slapped her during an argument. Miller categorically denied those allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit, which was later voluntarily dismissed after the parties reached a confidential settlement.

The dispute has resurfaced this year after Grisham filed a new lawsuit alleging that Miller violated the terms of that confidential settlement by making public comments about her while defending himself against Emily Moreno's allegations. Miller continues to deny Grisham's abuse claims.

As the custody dispute with Moreno continues, Miller maintains that the accusations are part of an attempt by his ex-wife to undermine him personally and politically. However, the emergence of older allegations from high school, college and a previous relationship has added fresh pressure to a controversy that continues to dominate headlines despite no criminal charges having been filed over the abuse allegations.

The coming weeks will test whether the accumulation of allegations across Miller's past – from high school to the White House – translates into political consequence. For now, the congressman remains in office, denying all claims and pointing to the absence of criminal charges.