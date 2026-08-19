First lady Melania Trump's living situation has become the subject of fresh speculation after journalist Michael Wolff alleged there is 'no room for her' at the White House, even as she continues to make only sporadic public appearances during Donald Trump's second term.

The claim, posted on Wolff's Substack newsletter Howl on Monday, August 17, adds a new layer to months of scrutiny over where the 56-year-old first lady is spending her time.

For context, Melania has maintained a notably low profile since her husband's January 2025 inauguration. A Daily Beast analysis published earlier this month found she was seen in public on just 38 days during the first seven months of 2026, compared with 47 appearances across the whole of 2025.

Her last documented outing was the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, meaning she has not been photographed at an official engagement for nearly a month.

Michael Wolff's 'No Room for Her' Claim and Natalie Harp's Central Role

Wolff, the biographer behind four books on Trump's political career, wrote that 'Melania Trump does not live in the White House' and that 'other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife.'

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His blunt assessment that 'practically speaking, there is no room for her' came alongside reporting on President Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp, his 35-year-old executive assistant.

According to Wolff, Trump is 'in virtually every instance, attached to Natalie Harp,' describing her transformation from a 'go-fetch-it' aide in 2022 to 'the central presence in his life' by the 2024 campaign.

Harp, a former One America News anchor, now travels with the president, attends Oval Office meetings, and reportedly carries a portable printer to provide him with physical copies of news articles and social media drafts, a habit that has earned her the nickname 'human printer' among some observers.

The dynamic has drawn attention beyond Wolff's reporting. In their book Regime Change, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote that Trump told his team early in his second term that Harp 'was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.'

The authors also claimed Harp left personal notes for the president, including one that read: 'You are all that matters to me.'

There is no public evidence confirming a romantic relationship between Trump and Harp. Both have described their relationship as professional.

When the Daily Beast sought comment on Wolff's Substack post, White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded with a sharp criticism of the journalist.

'Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar with s–t for brains,' he said. The statement did not address the substance of Wolff's claims about Melania's living arrangements or Harp's role.

Where Is Melania Trump and What Has She Said About Her Role?

Before the second inauguration, Melania told Fox News she intended to split her time between the White House, New York and Palm Beach, depending on circumstances.

'My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,' she said. 'And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country.'

Yet her public presence has remained limited. The Daily Beast's tally, which counted documented appearances ranging from official remarks to being photographed stepping off Air Force One, recorded 38 days of visibility in 2026.

Other reviews using stricter photographic evidence have placed the number closer to 34. She delivered public remarks on 29 occasions since January 2025, a lower figure than several recent first ladies.

Melania skipped several high-profile events in July, including Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral and the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner. Her agent, Robert Beckman, told the Daily Beast earlier this month that she was planning a 'rapid comeback' after attention focused on her limited public schedule, although no specific engagements have been announced.

Trump at Bedminster Golf Club last night- where's Melania? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ot8N5rQGfJ — Damaan, AKA 'Philly's Finest!' (@Damaan4u33) August 17, 2026

Harp, by contrast, has become a frequent presence around the president. She was one of three aides chosen to join Trump on a military jet during the reported plane-swap incident at last month's NATO summit in Turkey, and has been photographed alongside him at Cabinet meetings, golf outings in Bedminster and overseas trips.

Photos from recent weekends show her at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, often near the president. There is no verified evidence that Trump and Harp's relationship is romantic or sexual.

Both the president and Harp have described it as professional, although unusually close. The visibility of their working relationship has nevertheless fuelled online speculation and political criticism.

Democratic Senator John Ossoff accused Trump of being 'more interested in traveling with Natalie than doing his job,' while late-night host Jimmy Fallon joked about the first lady's absence on air.

Inside the White House, some sources cited by Wolff believe Harp has positioned herself as one of the president's closest aides, while Melania maintains a separate life away from Washington.

Wolff reported that people close to the president believe Melania has not spent a night at the White House during this term and that furniture has been removed from her room. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Whether that account is accurate or not, Melania Trump's limited public presence has become part of the wider discussion surrounding her role as first lady. Any change would likely depend on decisions made by Melania herself and the White House.