Melania Trump looked picture perfect in a chic white coat for her latest appearance at Arlington National Cemetry in Virginia in honour of Memorial Day.

Melania Trump donned white from head to toe on the patriotic occasion as she accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump, to Virginia to pay respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday. The first lady wore a white double-breasted coat with gold military-style buttons and paired it with stiletto pumps in matching colour.

The 50-year-old also seemed prepared for a bit of chill in her woolen coat by Gucci, which is priced at $3,500.

Because of our fallen heroes, America is safe, strong, mighty, and free!

While several public ceremonies were cancelled by the White House due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose death toll is nearing 100,000 in the country, the Memorial Day was marked with a public ceremony, though on a much smaller scale. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and his wife Leah Esper were also present on the occasion. The participants at the event followed social distancing measures, however, they were spotted without precautionary face masks.

At the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the first lady and the POTUS participated in a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the members of the US military who have lost their lives for the nation. Melania shared several pictures from the occasion on her Twitter account.

"We lay this wreath to pay respects to all of our courageous service members & fallen heroes. You gave your lives for our nation & countless others around the world. You have served with honor & we thank you for your defense of our freedoms," the mother-of-one captioned the pictures.

The first couple also paid a visit to the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, to "pay tribute to and honour those who fought for our freedoms."

This was the second social event that Melania has attended in the past few days. On Friday, the mother-of-one had hosted a small group of 2020 graduates at the White House to celebrate their achievements.