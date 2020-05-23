Melania Trump has been raising awareness about coronavirus. She is also showering praise as well as her gratitude on students whose lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the first lady of the US is also providing information about the disease.

In a pre-taped message that aired at the end of CNN's weekly town hall on Thursday, Melania Trump acknowledged the "many changes" students have had to make over the past two months. Schools have been closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"Many of you had to attend classes in your homes and haven't been able to see your friends. Many of you, you were looking forward to your prom, spring sports and graduation. These changes were not easy but you have been so strong and I am proud of the examples you have become," she said in the televised video. "Your determination to get through this will define your generation for years to come. So thank you for helping your families, your friends, your communities and our country to stay healthy and safe during these unusual times," the 50-year-old said in the video.

"As we navigate the days and weeks ahead, take care of yourself. Use this time to read the book you've been meaning to read, practice your favourite sport or learn a new one and help out at home. Be sure to stay in touch with friends and family and make sure you're being your best self," the first lady said. "These are important and healthy habits that we can all easily practice and they are a reminder that we will only get through this with patience, compassion and care."

"Tonight, please know that the president and I are with you during these challenging times and we continue to do everything we can to support you," she added.

The FLOTUS has appeared in multiple videos pertaining to coronavirus. She has told people that the lockdown "will not last forever." Melania also stressed the need of wearing masks in public though her husband president Donald Trump refuses to wear one.

She joined her husband and vice president Mike Pence this week on a call with state governors, on the need to address the issues of mental health among children that is an offshoot of the virus.

According to NYT, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases were reported in the US as on Friday.